Legend calls for Dr Kaizer Motaung to be involved more in Kaizer Chiefs affairs because 'it appears his children may not be making optimal choices' as Amakhosi struggles persist

After a huge defeat in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs fans expected their club to bounce back against Richards Bay.

However, the Soweto giants were stunned by the Natal Rich Boys, who claimed a 1-0 win in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday.

This was Chiefs' fourth straight loss across all competitions. As Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef face criticism, Amakhosi legend Johannes ‘Bricks’ Mudau has pointed out what could be the problem.

To Mudau, there is a need for leadership change at the club if Chiefs are to return to their good days.