Legend calls for Dr Kaizer Motaung to be involved more in Kaizer Chiefs affairs because 'it appears his children may not be making optimal choices' as Amakhosi struggles persist
Leadership overhaul called for at Chiefs
After a huge defeat in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs fans expected their club to bounce back against Richards Bay.
However, the Soweto giants were stunned by the Natal Rich Boys, who claimed a 1-0 win in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday.
This was Chiefs' fourth straight loss across all competitions. As Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef face criticism, Amakhosi legend Johannes ‘Bricks’ Mudau has pointed out what could be the problem.
To Mudau, there is a need for leadership change at the club if Chiefs are to return to their good days.
'Chiefs situation is abnormal'
Mudau believes the situation at his former club is not normal and wants Dr Kaizer Motaung to be involved. Currently, the club is largely run by Motaung's children, and Mudau believes that could be the cause of the current struggle.
"Teams do experience periods of poor form occasionally, but the current situation at Chiefs is abnormal. They require an effective leader," Mudau told KickOff.
"There is likely a deeper underlying issue. The club has been re-evaluating strategies over the years; now, a change is urgently needed.
"It appears his children are making the decisions, and they may not be making optimal choices. That is my opinion. When Bra K presided over the club, the team was more successful. There appear to be systemic issues. He must assume control of the current situation," he added.
"Chiefs are experiencing difficulties. Bra K envisioned a future for this club when he established it, but now his children are trying too hard to emulate his success, which is not yielding positive results."
Kaze assesses situation
As the struggle persists, Kaze has called for unity, believing that the poor form is a temporary issue that will pass by.
“I believe that it’s [going to] pass. The moment is [going] to pass," the Burundian said.
“It’s a very bad moment, but we need to keep together. We need to stay together and work very hard."
Chiefs' problems explained
Although they were a touching distance from getting a ticket to the Confederation Cup quarter-final slot, Amakhosi stumbled when it mattered most.
They were on top of their group going into the final matchday, but lost to Zamalek, and their continental ambition went up in smoke.
Losses to Stellenbosch, Pirates and Richards Bay in the league dealt a blow to their PSL title ambitions.
Initially, the Naturena heavyweights had been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Stellies, and to make matters worse, they were the defending champions.