Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Apologetic Cedric Kaze begs for patience after another shock loss to Richards Bay in Premier Soccer League outing - 'The bad moments will pass'

The Glamour Boys have been struggling to deliver across all competitions, crashing out of the Nedbank Cup, CAF Confederation Cup, and are now limping in the South African top-flight football. The technical team and the Amakhosi management are now feeling the pressure from their supporters, who are demanding answers.

    Another shock for fans!

    The past few days have been trying for Kaizer Chiefs faithful owing to the defeats suffered across all competitions.

    Amakhosi have fallen to Zamalek, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates, and recently Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Stadium.

    The third Premier Soccer League loss, in a row, undermines the Glamour Boys' ambition to win the crown in the ongoing 2025/26 campaign. 

  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Cedric Kaze and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Passing cloud?

    “I believe that it’s [going] pass. The moment is [going] to pass," coach Cedric Kaze told the media in a post-match interview.

    “It’s a very bad moment, but we need to keep together. We need to stay together and work very hard," the Burundian added.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix

    The tactics backfired

    Furthermore, the tactician explained how the technical team tried to make Amakhosi fire, but the changes didn't yield any fruit. 

    “Of course, it’s true that we had a possession in the first half, but I would say it was a sterile possession without breaking lines,” he added.

    “Without threatening the opponent's box. I think probably we had too many players who are fit ballers and not enough runners behind the defensive line.

    “We tried to correct that in the second half with the introduction of [Glody] Lilepo and someone like [Mduduzi] Shabalala and [Luke] Baartman as well.

    “But unfortunately, we concede a goal," Kaze concluded.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    The next assignment

    Chiefs have 11 days to prepare for the game against Durban City, who have been doing relatively well in their debut season.

    Amakhosi beat them by a solitary goal in the first meeting and will be hoping to complete a double at the FNB Stadium.

