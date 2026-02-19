Legal battle looming? Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in face-off with Al Ahly over unpaid R1.5 million dues

According to the publication, the terms of Riveiro's remuneration after his sacking are what have generated the disagreement.

"Riveiro’s contract stipulates that he is entitled to three months’ salary following the mutual termination of his contract," Yallakora reports.

"An agreement was reached with Riveiro for a settlement amount of $98,000 (R1.5 million), and the Spanish coach initially agreed to resolve the matter with Al Ahly.

"The club asked Riveiro to come and collect his dues, but he refused to receive the $98,000," it added.

The publication also quoted a club's source who blamed Riveiro for his failure to show up and collect his dues.

"We have not received any information about Riveiro filing a complaint against the club. An agreement was reached to settle his dues, and the money is ready, but he suddenly backed out," the source said.