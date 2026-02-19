Legal battle looming? Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in face-off with Al Ahly over unpaid R1.5 million dues
Dispute arises between Riveiro and former employer
Former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro and Egyptian giants Al Ahly could be headed for a legal duel over unpaid dues.
According to sources quoted by Yallakora, all is not well between the coach and the Cairo heavyweights.
Why the dispute?
According to the publication, the terms of Riveiro's remuneration after his sacking are what have generated the disagreement.
"Riveiro’s contract stipulates that he is entitled to three months’ salary following the mutual termination of his contract," Yallakora reports.
"An agreement was reached with Riveiro for a settlement amount of $98,000 (R1.5 million), and the Spanish coach initially agreed to resolve the matter with Al Ahly.
"The club asked Riveiro to come and collect his dues, but he refused to receive the $98,000," it added.
The publication also quoted a club's source who blamed Riveiro for his failure to show up and collect his dues.
"We have not received any information about Riveiro filing a complaint against the club. An agreement was reached to settle his dues, and the money is ready, but he suddenly backed out," the source said.
Riveiro's struggle at Al Ahly
After a three-year stint with the Sea Robbers, Riveiro moved north to take charge of the 12-time CAF Champions League winners.
But he only lasted for three months, where he managed only seven games and won just one.
Riveiro breaks silence over Al Ahly dismissal
In November 2025, when he was asked about his time at the club, the Spaniard said it was 'difficult' as he was unable to achieve his set ambition with the African giants.
"It's a difficult place; let's leave it there. It wasn't only about the results; we wanted to do a lot more when we arrived, but you need the proper support to do it, and we didn't have it," Riveiro said.
"We unfortunately couldn't start the way we wanted to. I think the people were realising that we were trying to do something different with the group and changing the style of the team in a very short space of time.
"We only had 10-11 training sessions before the Club World Cup started, and there were many new signings joining the group. In terms of performance, I was quite happy, and the fan reaction was very positive," he added.
"Unfortunately, the beginning of the season did not play out the way we had hoped, and it only took four games for people at the club to lose their patience."
Currently, he is in charge of Swedish top-flight side AIK Fotboll.