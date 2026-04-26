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Fermin Lopez Lamine Yamal celebration Barcelona 2025-26Getty/GOAL
Muhammad Zaki

Lamine Yamal reacts to goal celebration tribute from Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez after seeing season ended by hamstring injury

L. Yamal
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Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has sent an emotional message of thanks to team-mate Fermin Lopez following a touching goal celebration tribute during the Blaugrana's win over Getafe. The teenage sensation has been ruled out for the remainder of the domestic season, but his presence was still felt as the Catalan giants moved a step closer to the Liga title.

  • Fermin pays tribute to injured star

    Yamal may have been watching from the sidelines, but he remained the talk of the town as Barcelona secured a professional 2-0 victory over Getafe. After opening the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, Lopez immediately broke out Yamal’s iconic '304' celebration, a clear nod to the 18-year-old who is currently recovering from a significant hamstring injury.

    Explaining the gesture after the final whistle, the 22-year-old dedicated his goal to Yamal because the pair rose through the youth ranks together. "I dedicated the goal to Lamine because we came up together to the first team and it hurts me that he can’t play anymore," he revealed after the game.

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  • Yamal responds from the sidelines

    The message certainly reached its target, with Yamal taking to social media to acknowledge the heartfelt display of solidarity. The winger, who has become an indispensable part of Flick's tactical setup this season, posted a simple yet powerful response on Instagram: "love you, my g!!!" It was a moment that highlighted the strong bond within the dressing room at Spotify Camp Nou.

    Yamal's season came to an abrupt end following a hamstring blow suffered against Celta Vigo, where he actually scored the winning goal despite feeling discomfort. While he will miss the final stretch of the league campaign, his team-mates are ensuring he remains part of the celebrations as they charge toward silverware.

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  • Flick provides positive injury update

    Despite the disappointment of losing such a precocious talent, manager Flick has been quick to provide reassurance regarding Yamal's long-term health. The coach is taking a conservative approach with the player's recovery to ensure his career is protected, particularly with major international commitments on the horizon this summer.

    Flick shared his thoughts on the injury, stating: "It’s not easy for him or for us. We have to manage it. He’ll learn from his first muscle injury. He’ll surely be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger. He felt something after the penalty, but nothing serious, so we decided he’d take it. It was his first muscle injury, and it’s not easy to interpret the signs. He’ll learn because he’s very young. He’s already missed games this season, and it wasn’t too bad for us."

    The teenager is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, which should leave him plenty of time to join the Spain squad for their World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

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  • Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Barca close in on domestic glory

    The victory over Getafe has put Barcelona in a commanding position, moving them 11 points clear at the top of the table with only five games remaining. The focus now shifts to a meeting with Osasuna next weekend as the club looks to secure the silverware that would cap off a dominant domestic season.

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