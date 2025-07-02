Lads, it's Guatemala: Mired in mud-slinging and mounting losses not so long ago, Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT have a favorable Gold Cup semifinal matchup and renewed hope

A favorable opponent and fine run of form hands U.S. an opportunity to compete for a trophy that once seemed out reach

There's a famous story about a team talk Sir Alex Ferguson gave to Manchester United ahead of a home fixture against Tottenham. The Red Devils' dressing room was riled up. They knew that they were heavy favorites against the-then mid-table side. They needed calming. Ferguson's team talk was three words:

"Lads, it's Tottenham."

That anecdote, recounted by Roy Keane, has since become a meme. Spurs fans, no doubt, have been bludgeoned with it over the years. But it's also a universal language, an appropriate aphorism when a team is facing an opponent they really should beat. And as the USMNT face up against their Gold Cup semifinal opponent on Wednesday in St. Louis, a similar sentiment comes to mind:

"Lads, it's Guatemala."

It, of course, said with no disrespect to the Central American side. They were deserved quarterfinal winners over tournament co-favorite Canada, which sustained a self-inflected wound by going down to 10 men to a team that would always be up for a fight. Still, this feels like a must win for the U.S., a gift from the soccer gods that presents them with an opportunity to reach a Gold Cup final that - just a few weeks ago - they were considered outsiders for.