La Liga president admits he's 'worried about the racists' who could ruin Clasico as Real Madrid prepare to host Barcelona
La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he's "worried about the racists" ruining the Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday.
Barca fans chanted "Vinicius die" before Bayern clash
Tension rising before season's first Clasico
Tebas hopes to watch a "tolerant match"