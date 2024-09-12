FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-MAN CITYAFP
Scott Wilson

La Liga president claims 'most Premier League clubs' think Man City 'should be sanctioned' over 115 FFP charges

Manchester CityPremier LeagueLaLiga

La Liga president Javier Tebas says most Premier League clubs believe Manchester City should be sanctioned over their 115 FFP charges.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City allegedly breached FFP rules
  • Hearing over 115 charges to begin on Monday
  • Premier League clubs 'want City sanctioned'
Article continues below