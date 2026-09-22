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La Liga president Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid's 'cruel' pressure on referees after controversial Madrid derby
Tebas criticises Real Madrid's methods
The tension following the recent Madrid derby between Atletico and Real has not dissipated, with Tebas now wading into the controversy. The match, which saw several contentious decisions by referee Ortiz Arias, led to significant complaints from the Los Blancos camp and their manager, Jose Mourinho. Tebas made it clear that while he acknowledges the right to be unhappy with refereeing, he cannot condone the public campaign launched by the club.
He noted his disapproval of the escalating rhetoric, stating: “I understand the complaints, but not the manner in which they were made." Dismissing the idea that the officials were solely responsible for the outcome, Tebas delivered a blunt assessment of the match's conclusion by stating: “Real Madrid didn't lose because of those plays.”
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War of words with Real Madrid TV
The tension has extended beyond the pitch and into the digital sphere, with Atletico posting a message on social media that read 'Stop refereeing harassment now.' When asked about this public statement, Tebas revealed he had not yet seen the specific tweet but used the opportunity to double down on La Liga’s ongoing legal and ethical battle with Real’s official television channel. The league has previously reported the club for its broadcast segments that scrutinize referees before and after matches, a practice Tebas finds increasingly problematic for the integrity of the competition.
"The tweet I haven't seen. We denounced the conduct of Real Madrid Television some time ago and, after yesterday, we must continue with ethics. It is an unfair and cruel way to pressure the referee," he said.
When asked about the fact that the referee had become the central figure of the post-match discussion, Tebas chose to stay away from further individual criticism, simply noting: "The protagonists are the ones who make the comments, therefore, I'm not going to give my opinion."
Analysis of specific derby flashpoints
The match featured several incidents that required VAR intervention or sparked immediate debate on the pitch. One of the most significant moments involved the dismissal of Huijsen, a decision that Tebas felt was entirely justified based on the laws of the game. He showed little sympathy for the protests surrounding that specific incident, remarking: “A red card that was definitely a red, that of Huijsen.”
However, Tebas was less convinced by other claims made by the visitors during the clash. A challenge involving Cuti Romero and Jude Bellingham was another major talking point, with Madrid players and staff calling for a red card against the Argentine defender. Tebas disagreed with their assessment, explaining his view of the live action and the replays. "The other one wasn't a red card. You could see he made contact with the ball first," he said.
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The Kang-in Lee and Valverde incident
Another moment that drew significant scrutiny was a heavy challenge by Kang-in Lee on Federico Valverde. The South Korean international appeared to catch the Uruguayan midfielder’s ankle with his studs, but Ortiz Arias opted not to brandish a card, and the VAR team did not advise an on-field review.
Reflecting on the speed and complexity of the challenge, Tebas admitted that a more severe punishment would have been defensible. “A red could be given, it could look like a red, and if you give it, nothing happens. And if not, the play was so fast that I understand what happened and that’s it," he explained.
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