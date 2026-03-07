LA Galaxy's opponents hit with huge visa problem as 10 players to be denied USA entry for Champions Cup clash

The sporting implications for the Jamaican side are severe, with the club warning they may have to field a makeshift team. In comments reported by the Los Angeles Times, sporting director Paul Christie expressed his frustration, stating: "We don’t want to just show up for the game, we want to be able to compete, but we are not being given the opportunity to be at our best." If the appeals fail, the club will be forced to fill the void with seven or eight players from their youth academy to complete the matchday squad for the first leg at Dignity Health Sports Park.