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Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Kylian Mbappe shows off gruesome face injury after requiring stitches following Real Madrid's draw with Girona

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Champions League
Bayern Munich
Girona

Kylian Mbappe has been left nursing a significant facial injury following Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Girona in La Liga. The French superstar was forced to undergo a minor medical procedure to repair a deep gash after a physical encounter left him bloodied and bruised at the Bernabeu. WARNING: Graphic content.

  • Battle scars for the Madrid talisman

    The incident occurred in the 89th minute of Friday’s clash when Mbappe, attempting to drive into the penalty area from the right wing, was caught by a stray elbow from Girona defender Vitor Reis.

    The impact was immediate and severe, resulting in a deep wound above his right eyebrow that began to bleed profusely on the pitch. Despite the visible damage, referee Alberola Rojas opted not to award a foul, much to the frustration of the home support. Mbappe took to Instagram to share an image of the injury with his followers.


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    Absence from first-team training

    Once the match concluded, the true extent of the damage became apparent in the locker room. Club medical staff determined that the fracture-free wound was deep enough to require intervention, and Mbappe needed three stitches to close the gash.

    According to Diario AS, Mbappe was a notable absentee from Real Madrid's Sunday morning training session. While his team-mates took to the grass to begin preparations for their upcoming European commitments, the 27-year-old was restricted to indoor work.

    He spent the morning in the gym under the watchful eye of the club’s physios, focusing on recovery rather than ball work.

  • Madrid rule out the protective mask

    The sight of Mbappe with facial protection is not a new one for football fans, following his broken nose during the summer's European Championship.

    However, Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out the use of a full protective mask this time around. Internal discussions have suggested that the nature of the eyebrow injury does not necessitate such a restrictive piece of equipment, which can often hinder a player's peripheral vision.

    Instead, the medical team is currently exploring a lighter form of protection. They are working on a specialised adhesive shielding or a smaller bandage setup that will safeguard the stitches without the bulk of a traditional mask.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Available for the Allianz Arena battle

    The most pressing concern for Madridistas is the forward’s availability for the crucial trip to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of Madrid's Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday. While he missed the latest training session, the club have indicated that his presence in the starting lineup at the Allianz Arena is not in doubt, with Real aiming to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit from the first leg.

    It is expected that he will travel with the squad to Germany and step back onto the pitch for the final training session on Tuesday.