Kylian Mbappe begins Real Madrid redemption! Players and club staff impressed after newest Galactico takes blame for Athletic loss with emphasis on new 'leader' role in project
Kylian Mbappe's defiant social media message after defeat to Athletic Club has supposedly impressed his team-mates and Real Madrid officials.
- Mbappe took responsibility for Athletic Club loss
- Taking leadership role in the dressing room
- Forward criticised for recent performances