'Jude Bellingham ignoring him and he has no friends' - Former France midfielder highlights painful Kylian Mbappe situation at Real Madrid
Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit is worried about Kylian Mbappe's current situation at Real Madrid amid his ongoing struggles at his new club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe having rough time at Madrid
- Missed a penalty in the losses to Liverpool and Athletic
- Petit concerned about lack of friends at the club