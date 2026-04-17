'We need to take a close look at ourselves' - Kylian Mbappe makes emotional promise to Real Madrid fans as trophyless season looms

After the final whistle, Mbappe, who scored in both legs of the tie, addressed supporters on social media, acknowledging both the disappointment of the result and the team’s determination throughout the match. Despite scoring Madrid’s third goal of the evening in Munich, Mbappe refused to focus on individual contributions. Instead, the forward called for collective accountability within the squad as they reflect on their European exit.

"We tried until the very end, but it wasn’t enough," Mbappe wrote on Instagram. "It’s disappointing to be eliminated from such an important competition, but we have to look ahead. We need to take a hard look at ourselves to avoid this kind of disappointment again. We will never give up!!! In Madrid, failure has never been and never will be an option. But I promise you one thing: we will start winning again and very soon."



