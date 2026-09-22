'My mum fell in love!' - Kylian Mbappe reveals how close he came to Liverpool transfer after secret Jurgen Klopp meeting

Mbappe has opened up about just how close he came to joining Liverpool back in 2017. The French forward was a highly sought-after teenager starring for Monaco at the time, drawing serious interest from Europe's biggest clubs as they battled for his signature.

Merseyside quickly emerged as a favoured destination for his family during the negotiation process. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even arranged a highly secretive meeting on a luxurious five-room private jet to pitch his sporting project to the young attacker.

Despite the Premier League club pulling out all the stops to secure the marquee signing, the transfer never materialised. Mbappe eventually secured a blockbuster move to PSG, leaving Liverpool's hierarchy to wonder what might have been.