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Does Kylian Mbappe want to leave Real Madrid? ‘Reality’ of ‘complicated moment’ explained amid shock transfer talk
Mbappe future addressed amid exit rumours
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have no plans to sell Mbappe this summer. Despite the 27-year-old winning the European Golden Boot last season with 31 La Liga goals, the club have shockingly failed to secure a major trophy during his two-year spell, losing both the league and the Champions League. While they secured minor honours like the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the overarching disappointment remains. Romano addressed the tension, stating: "Guys, I would not exaggerate with this. For sure, it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. That’s a reality."
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Internal tension and managerial crisis
The frustration of missing out on major silverware has been compounded by a massive technical crisis. Carlo Ancelotti departed after last season, and his successor Xabi Alonso was sacked midway through the current campaign. With Alvaro Arbeloa now seemingly set to leave at the end of the season, the club are desperately searching for a new manager. Amid this chaos, rumours of player unrest intensified following an April 24 training ground altercation and criticism of the forward holidaying in Italy while injured.
Dismissing talk of a broken relationship
Despite reaching a milestone of 100 matches for Los Blancos - tallying 85 goals and 11 assists overall - speculation continues to mount regarding his compatibility with team-mates. However, the club have firmly shut the door on a premature departure for the French superstar. Romano categorically denied the transfer whispers. "It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate," he said. Adding: "Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken. Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over. Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer. There is nothing about. Nothing at all. There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid."
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Looking ahead to next season
Real Madrid have completely ruled out a transfer, focusing instead on hiring a new manager to end their major trophy drought. As the club navigate these complexities, Mbappe will undoubtedly remain the absolute cornerstone of their ambitious sporting project for the next campaign.