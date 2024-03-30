Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe benched again? Luis Enrique offers cryptic response about PSG superstar before Le Classique

Kylian MbappeLuis EnriqueMarseille vs Paris Saint-GermainMarseilleParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Kylian Mbappe could potentially be benched again against Marseille with Luis Enrique putting in a cryptic reply when asked about the forward.

  • PSG travel to Marseille next
  • Mbappe could be left out of the starting XI
  • Luis Enrique preparing for life without superstar

