'He's taken a year out of that kid's career!' - Kobbie Mainoo urged to SUE ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim by Gary Lineker over lack of game as midfielder shines under Michael Carrick

Carrick has helped to get Mainoo back on track, and the former Red Devils midfielder believes there is more potential to be unlocked in the homegrown star. Carrick has said: “There’s definitely more to come from him, that’s just the age he’s at, the stage he’s at in his career you’d like to think, he’s just starting out really essentially. He has got so much experience under his belt in big games and pressured situations, which is going to help him develop learning the game.

“Playing next to Case [Casmiro] and learning off him, things that he’s probably not even realising he’s picking things up just by being next to him, as well as the other players around him, I think that’s just part of his journey to learn and develop.

“I’m really conscious that he’s come in, he’s played the four games and he’s found his rhythm. Young players, they have times when they’re up and then they might have a little dip. That’s not all of a sudden he’s good or he’s a poor player, Kobbie is what he is.

“Managing that’s really important, especially for younger players and understanding that. He’s doing fantastic at the moment, he’s having a really big impact on games, and we’ll keep working with him and helping him, trying to keep improving him as well as we go.”

Asked how Mainoo has come through the most testing spell of his fledgling career, Carrick added: “There’s no doubt of Kobbie’s ability and what he can bring, he’s still so young and let’s be careful of not putting so much right on his shoulders and expecting so much of him. He’s still learning the game.

“Because he’s had the big high and then obviously didn’t play for a bit, it’s easy to think he’s a lot older and more experienced probably than he is. But credit to him, he’s come right in and find his rhythm with football, which is not easy after a period of time out and he’s found that physically and mentally.

“We know he can handle the ball and hopefully over time, I’m sure he’ll keep improving. We’ve got to be patient and not expect too much from him all the time.”