'My knight in shining armour' - Victoria Beckham pays loved-up tribute to husband 'Sir David' with emotional post after Man Utd & England legend receives knighthood
Victoria Beckham has shared a loving tribute to her husband David, after the news broke that the former England captain receives knighthood.
- Posh to be known as Lady Victoria Beckham
- Becks recognised for services to football and charity
- Leaked announcement threatened Golden Balls' gong