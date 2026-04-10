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Magdy Obaid

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Klopp predicts Salah’s future beyond Liverpool… and insists: ‘I’ve never seen a player like him’

M. Salah
J. Klopp
Liverpool
Egypt
Germany

When will Mo hang up his boots—and the secrets of continuous development

During an emotional Anfield farewell, former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp heaped praise on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who is set to pen the final chapter of his Reds legacy. 

The German coach, who masterminded European and domestic success at Anfield, made no secret of his admiration for Salah’s exceptional ability and predicted the forward could thrive until he is almost 40.

Although Salah will turn 34 next June, Klopp insists the “Egyptian King” still has plenty in the tank to keep dazzling fans, and that his unique blend of talent, determination and constant evolution may never be replicated in the game. 

Speaking to Peter Crouch on a podcast featured on the Liverpool website, Klopp said he is eagerly anticipating Salah’s final matches and urged fans to savour every moment of this golden period before he departs.

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  • Will Salah keep playing well into his late 30s?

    Klopp, reflecting on Mohamed Salah’s impending departure from Liverpool at the end of the season, predicts the forward known as ‘The Pharaoh’ will remain on the pitch until he is almost 40.

    The legendary former Liverpool manager was reflecting on Salah’s exceptional Anfield career.

    Last month the forward announced that his ninth campaign with the club would be his last, bringing to a close a trophy-laden spell that included the 2019 Premier League and Champions League, plus the Club World Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) triumphs.

    With 255 goals, the iconic forward sits third on the club’s all-time scoring list, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

    Klopp, who has coached Salah for seven seasons at Anfield, believes the forward still has plenty to offer his next club as he prepares to celebrate his 34th birthday next June.

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  • How does Klopp view Salah’s character and his ongoing development?

    Klopp stated, "Others may have said that in the past when they were counting Ian Rush’s goals or someone else’s, but I don’t think anything like Salah’s career will happen again."

    He added: “The combination of everything he has—his character, determination and sheer desire—is unique; I’ve never seen anyone like him. Watch him train and you’d instantly recognise his talent: his left foot, his pace… It’s brilliant. He started scoring goals because he wasn’t happy with his finishing at Roma, so he built a goal in his garden.”

    He continued: “Many players set up goals in their gardens to practice, but Salah did it for seven hours a day. Every summer he returned from holiday with a new skill or idea.”

    “Remember last season when we won the title? How many goals he created, and how he did it. He’d cut inside when you thought he’d shoot, then Cody Gakpo or someone else would arrive. We saw it all, and he executed it perfectly.”

    He concluded, “He keeps coming up with something new; he never stops, and he won’t stop. He’s 33 now and has another five or six years ahead of him, 100 per cent.”

  • How the manager handles stars like Salah

    The former Liverpool manager commented on Salah’s future, saying: “Let’s wait and see where he goes. Once again, top-class players like Mo aren’t always easy to deal with, and that’s only natural.” 

    He added: “A manager’s job is not to make everyone smile every day; it’s to push them to the next level, even if that means upsetting them at times.”

    He added, “You’re angry? Good, take it out on the pitch, not here.” The manager stressed that such nuanced support often yields strong responses, and that Salah consistently rose to the challenge.

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  • Klopp is eagerly awaiting Salah’s latest appearance.

    Speaking about Mohamed Salah’s future during his final days at Anfield, Klopp said: “I’m really curious and I’m eagerly looking forward to his final matches. He knows this wonderful period is coming to an end, so let’s enjoy it… and we know that Mohamed Salah only enjoys football when he’s scoring goals.”

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