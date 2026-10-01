A while back, when asked about the prospect of being handed titles at the table that could eventually be taken away from Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp replied to a Reds fan like this: "If you organise a bus parade, I’m in".





But now the current Germany head coach, who managed Liverpool between 2015 and 2024, has changed his mind: "Some time ago I said I would take part in a celebration parade if they took the titles away from Manchester City… - we read in the translation by Cronache di Spogliatoio -. Well, I don’t think that way any more. I don’t feel the need to celebrate, I just want to see and wait".