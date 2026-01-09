'Kissed & made up' - Revitalised Mohamed Salah tipped to have major impact at Liverpool in second half of season as Reds praised for 'stroke of genius' handling of saga

Quizzed on whether Salah will go on to see out his contract or find a new challenge early in 2026, ex-Liverpool striker Owen - speaking in association with AFCON betting - told GOAL: "I can see him seeing it out. I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended but if I was a betting man, I would say that he will see it out.

"They have almost kissed and made up. Mo has played at Anfield in the meantime. When he comes back from AFCON, it’s not going to be the frenzy that it could have been. I was surprised, actually, that they brought him back in so soon. Having done that now, it actually looks like a stroke of genius in many ways because of that reason - there isn’t going to be a big circus when he comes back, or as much of a circus.

"I can definitely see it. Especially the way that Liverpool are going. [Alexander] Isak has now got a long-term injury, [Hugo] Ekitike has got a short-term injury. The other day when they were playing, if you think Mo Salah, Ekitike and Isak, that is as potent - when everyone is in top form - as good individually as anything you will see in world football. Obviously they have all got to make it work together.

"To see what they are depleted to now, they are playing players in positions that they are not accustomed to, or not a natural position, it shows you - a year or so ago it was an embarrassment of riches, so many attacking players, and of course with the tragedy with [Diogo] Jota, letting [Darwin] Nunez go, letting [Luis] Diaz go, okay bringing a couple in, they have got injured and Mo Salah is on international duty. It’s almost like, ‘oh my goodness, who is going to score?’

"I watched the game the other day and looked at the team before the game and was thinking ‘who is going to score a goal - okay everyone can score - but who is going to be a banker?’ Mo Salah is a banker to score goals in the vast majority of games. Liverpool haven’t got that.

"I think the last month or so, I think Liverpool will really need him and there is nobody that naturally fits on that right-hand side either. I think Liverpool, maybe a month ago they had the perfect opportunity if they wanted to get out of that, if they wanted to cash in, that was the perfect opportunity. Now, things change quickly in football and they really need him. I can see him coming back, reinvigorated and ready to make a big difference."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!