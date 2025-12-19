‘Khulumani Ndamane is a perfect replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Orlando Pirates want him and Puso who were cooked at Kaizer Chiefs, Dithejane will be an unnecessary signing because of Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, it’s time to let Monnapule Saleng go’ - Fans

The Buccaneers’ Christmas wishlist indicates to just some fine-tuning rather than a major overhaul as they head into the January player transfer window. While the Soweto giants look well stocked in all departments, they are still expected to into the market to add extra quality and depth. This is driven by the fact that they remain in the hunt for the PSL title and the Nedbank Cup.