Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘Khulumani Ndamane is a perfect replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Orlando Pirates want him and Puso who were cooked at Kaizer Chiefs, Dithejane will be an unnecessary signing because of Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, it’s time to let Monnapule Saleng go’ - Fans

The Buccaneers’ Christmas wishlist indicates to just some fine-tuning rather than a major overhaul as they head into the January player transfer window. While the Soweto giants look well stocked in all departments, they are still expected to into the market to add extra quality and depth. This is driven by the fact that they remain in the hunt for the PSL title and the Nedbank Cup.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Orlando Pirates' Christmas wishlist of Khulumani Ndamane, Andre de Jong and Puso Dithejane.

  • Orlando Pirates, Magesi, October 2025Backpage

    Magesi also have a wishlist

    It's a wishlist 🤣🤣..I saw Magesi's wish list it can ruffle more feathers'😆😆..Ribeiro, Sadio Mane and Seema - Babo Loki  
  • Andre De Jong, Stellenbosch FC, September 2025Backpage

    De Jong already a Bucs player

    Andre De Jong is not a wish, he's already our player - Akhona Thabo Ka Fezekile

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, August 2025Backpage

    Time to let Saleng go

    As for Saleng...maybe its time to let go...as sad as it could be but whatever was going on with his life messed up his career - Sbonelo Gqohomu Cebekhulu

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, August 2025Backpage

    Problem is when Saleng joins Sundowns and Chiefs

    Pirates will be happy with Saleng joining a small team. The problem would be when he joins Sundowns or Chiefs - Charly Mingas

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad CasablancaBackpagepix

    Lorch went to Downs and Pirates still thrived

    Lorch and many more went to Sundowns, Pirates continued very well Saleng will not be the first - Sandile Samuel

  • Andre de Jong and Sihle Nduli, Stellenbosch vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    De Jong tops the list

    We need Andre more than anyone on this list - Shameless Nkosi

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mofokeng leaving Pirates headed to Europe

    I think Rele Mofokeng will also be leaving us after AFCON. Europe would be the best destination for him - Lwando Mancotshe Dwangu

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, September 2025Backpage

    Bucs should keep Saleng

    We must keep Saleng because we don't know what's going to happen after the AFCON and World Cup - Neo Matsoso

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Pirates want Ndamane and Dithejane Chiefs products

    Ndamane and Dithejane were cooked at Naturena - Solomon Stuurman

  • Khulumani Ndamane, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpagepix

    Perfect replacement for Mbokazi

    Ndamane is a perfect replacement for Mbokazi! Left centre-back - Phoka Ea Bochabela

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Dithejane an unnecessary signing

    Dithejane will be an unnecessary signing🤞🏽he will be on the bench, there's no way he can bench Appollis, Rele and Moremi, Pirates attack is already sorted - Tumza Kilo

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Puso Dithejane and Andre De Jong Goal

    Pirates want Chiefs' development products

    Nywee nyweee Chiefs are signing our rejects but they want our development players Ndamane and Dithejane mxm😌😌 - Kamo Klaas Mohunoto

