GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Orlando Pirates' Christmas wishlist of Khulumani Ndamane, Andre de Jong and Puso Dithejane.
‘Khulumani Ndamane is a perfect replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Orlando Pirates want him and Puso who were cooked at Kaizer Chiefs, Dithejane will be an unnecessary signing because of Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, it’s time to let Monnapule Saleng go’ - Fans
- Backpage
Magesi also have a wishlistIt's a wishlist 🤣🤣..I saw Magesi's wish list it can ruffle more feathers'😆😆..Ribeiro, Sadio Mane and Seema - Babo Loki
- Backpage
De Jong already a Bucs player
Andre De Jong is not a wish, he's already our player - Akhona Thabo Ka Fezekile
- Backpage
Time to let Saleng go
As for Saleng...maybe its time to let go...as sad as it could be but whatever was going on with his life messed up his career - Sbonelo Gqohomu Cebekhulu
- Backpage
Problem is when Saleng joins Sundowns and Chiefs
Pirates will be happy with Saleng joining a small team. The problem would be when he joins Sundowns or Chiefs - Charly Mingas
- Backpagepix
Lorch went to Downs and Pirates still thrived
Lorch and many more went to Sundowns, Pirates continued very well Saleng will not be the first - Sandile Samuel
- Backpage
De Jong tops the list
We need Andre more than anyone on this list - Shameless Nkosi
- Backpage
Mofokeng leaving Pirates headed to Europe
I think Rele Mofokeng will also be leaving us after AFCON. Europe would be the best destination for him - Lwando Mancotshe Dwangu
- Backpage
Bucs should keep Saleng
We must keep Saleng because we don't know what's going to happen after the AFCON and World Cup - Neo Matsoso
- Backpage
Pirates want Ndamane and Dithejane Chiefs products
Ndamane and Dithejane were cooked at Naturena - Solomon Stuurman
- Backpagepix
Perfect replacement for Mbokazi
Ndamane is a perfect replacement for Mbokazi! Left centre-back - Phoka Ea Bochabela
- Backpage
Dithejane an unnecessary signing
Dithejane will be an unnecessary signing🤞🏽he will be on the bench, there's no way he can bench Appollis, Rele and Moremi, Pirates attack is already sorted - Tumza Kilo
- Goal
Pirates want Chiefs' development products
Nywee nyweee Chiefs are signing our rejects but they want our development players Ndamane and Dithejane mxm😌😌 - Kamo Klaas Mohunoto