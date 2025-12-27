Khuliso Mudau reacts to controversial penalty decision, asserts Bafana Bafana 'didn't have luck' in 2025 AFCON showdown with Egypt as Hugo Broos shares conversation details that 'even Mohamed Salah said he was surprised about'

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has opened up about the decisions that went against his team.

"We are disappointed. The objective in the game was not to lose. We wanted to win or at least get a point to secure qualification, but it wasn’t to be," said Williams.

“We feel a bit hard done by because of the decisions made on the field. We feel it was a soft penalty, and obviously when you look at what happened on the other side towards the end, we should have got a penalty.

“But that is how football is. We take the lessons and the good things and move on, continuing to believe in this team.

“We knew they would sit deep because they were a man down. They were just defending their box. We created a few half-chances and some decent chances, but it wasn’t to be.

“We knew they would sit deep and not give us space in behind, and that is what we look for. There are a lot of lessons to take and we will grow from this," added the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

“The performance was amazing. They came with a different approach and we didn’t expect a back five. They also put a lot of numbers in midfield, so the first 10 minutes were about adjusting.

“The fight and the never-say-die attitude were there. We left everything on the field, we just couldn’t get the goal. I am proud of these boys. We showed we can compete against the best. Now it’s about looking forward to the next game on Monday. We will definitely qualify.”