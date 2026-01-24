Khuliso Mudau addresses Mamelodi Sundowns future amid Orlando Pirates transfer rumours
Mudau linked with shock move to Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau has emerged as a reported transfer target for Orlando Pirates during the January transfer window.
The links come amid clear intent from the Buccaneers in the market as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
This is despite Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou already having options at right-back in Thabiso Lebitso, Bandile Shandu and Kamogelo Sebelebele.
Mudau’s name has, however, surfaced as a possible addition, with his consistent form for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana catching attention.
The national team star has come out to set the record straight on where his priorities lie.
Mudau opens up on his Sundowns future
The Sundowns defender insists he has no knowledge of Pirates' reported interest in him, saying and remains fully committed to Masandawana.
“I found out about that… I think, one of my friends sent me something like that. [It was] saying I’m going to Orlando Pirates,” Mudau said as per FARPost.
“I don’t even know anything. My focus is on Mamelodi Sundowns. I’m 100% here, my heart is here, and I want to achieve things with the team.
“So I want to help the team. I don’t know what the talks are about or what they are saying, but I’m here 100%.”
Mudau back as Kekana hails Mokoena's goal
After missing Sundowns' 2-0 win over Orbit College in a Premier Soccer League match on Monday, Mudau was back as Sundowns drew 2-2 with Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.
Teboho Mokoena grabbed Masandawana's second goal which was well struck, leaving former captain Hlpmpho Kekana applauding the midfielder.
“I love watching football matches when there are goals like this,” said Kekana on SABC TV as per iDiski Times.
“It takes bravery it takes a level of work to perfect such a technique because it’s a difficult technique to execute, especially now that somebody is charging you.
"You have to make sure that before he arrives you hit that thing and make sure you hit the target.
“The more I see it in slow motion it becomes nicer. I think you can clip that video for me I must put it on my socials.”
'Sundowns were naive against Al Hilal'
Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso has reacted to Sundowns' result against Al Hilal.
“Unfortunately, we can only complain about ourselves, so many chances created and we could not score a goal, I think they entered our box two times and scored, very naive situation from our defence, this is the level of football you can’t make this mistakes,” Cardoso told SABC Sport as per iDiski Times.
“We had more than enough chances to finish this game off and then we need to be clinical in the box, this is a serious responsibility, we outplayed them, had control and created more than enough to get a victory, there was nothing more on the game other than those situations.
“The team played the way they had to play – we knew we had to be cautious and patient to have the chance to score, we take the lead and then we concede [easily] like that…
“Of course [we’re still top], we have five points, with three games to play. Last season the situation was more critical,” he added.
“Nobody can go in front of us, so it’s a tough group with four difficult teams, it would have been important to score those chances today and win, that is what we should have done.”