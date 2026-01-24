Khuliso Mudau addresses Mamelodi Sundowns future amid Orlando Pirates transfer rumours

Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau has emerged as a reported transfer target for Orlando Pirates during the January transfer window.

The links come amid clear intent from the Buccaneers in the market as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

This is despite Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou already having options at right-back in Thabiso Lebitso, Bandile Shandu and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Mudau’s name has, however, surfaced as a possible addition, with his consistent form for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana catching attention.

The national team star has come out to set the record straight on where his priorities lie.