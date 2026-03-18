Khiara Keating must make most of rare Man City opportunity to prove her England Lionesses credentials

It's been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here. Once a young player emerges in the manner she did, one might expect them to only kick on, but Keating's minutes have steadily decreased in the two seasons since, following the arrival of experienced Japan international Ayaka Yamashita. Indeed, it is the 30-year-old's presence at the ongoing Asian Cup which has paved the way for her younger team-mate to get a rare opportunity right now.

Keating tends to take her chances, though. While Sunday's goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result, as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand-in shot-stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently, but the overriding takeaway was that the 21-year-old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon.

It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago, while it also provided reason to ponder just what is next for this young talent. With her game time limited and her England place up in the air, does Keating's future lie away from her hometown of Manchester? Or can she stay put and reach the heights of two seasons ago? And what does it all mean for a Lionesses set-up that clearly believes in her ability?