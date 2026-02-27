Khanyisa Mayo opens up on his struggles at Kaizer Chiefs, 'I'm competing with six players'

Kaizer Chiefs have eight forwards in their squad, but are yet to show any improvements upfront.

With a frontline that boasts of names like Glody Lilepo, Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, Ashley du Preez, Luke Baartman, Tashreeq Matthews, Flavio da Silva, and Wandile Duba, Amakhosi were expected to be one of the most prolific sides in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The Soweto giants have scored just 16 goals in as many league matches.

One of their forwards, Mayo, has managed just one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.