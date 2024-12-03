The Zimbabwean has shifted base back to South Africa after it was confirmed that his contract with Yadah FC will not be renewed. Now, the 34-year-old faces a critical decision about his next move, with fans and analysts alike wondering what lies ahead for the seasoned playmaker.
From his glory days with Masandawana to his high-profile yet challenging stint with the Glamour Boys, Billiat’s career has seen incredible highs and challenging lows.
As he ponders his next step, GOAL takes a closer look at the various options available to him and what they could mean for the future of one of Africa’s most recognizable footballers.