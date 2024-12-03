Once a top talent in South African football, Khama Billiat now stands at a critical career crossroads, with his next move likely to define his legacy.

The Zimbabwean has shifted base back to South Africa after it was confirmed that his contract with Yadah FC will not be renewed. Now, the 34-year-old faces a critical decision about his next move, with fans and analysts alike wondering what lies ahead for the seasoned playmaker.

From his glory days with Masandawana to his high-profile yet challenging stint with the Glamour Boys, Billiat’s career has seen incredible highs and challenging lows.

As he ponders his next step, GOAL takes a closer look at the various options available to him and what they could mean for the future of one of Africa’s most recognizable footballers.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱