Khalil Ben Youssef talks 'strategies' to fix Kaizer Chiefs' problematic strikeforce, 'that is the only way'

Kaizer Chiefs' lack of firepower in front of goal has cost them the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup this season.

They have scored eight goals in seven games since returning from the 2025 AFCON break.

But it is a period they have also been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Confederation Cup.

Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef admits they have to take some measures by implementing a strategy to fix their strikeforce.