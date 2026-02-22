Goal.com
Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Khalil Ben Youssef talks 'strategies' to fix Kaizer Chiefs' problematic strikeforce, 'that is the only way'

The Soweto giants have shown some improvements in other departments this season, but their attack remains a huge concern. This is despite Amakhosi having eight forwards in their squad, but they are still unconvincing upfront. That has forced the technical team to formulate means to get the goals in, as Amakhosi still have chances of winning the Premier Soccer League title.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs not impressive in front of goal

    Kaizer Chiefs' lack of firepower in front of goal has cost them the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup this season.

    They have scored eight goals in seven games since returning from the 2025 AFCON break. 

    But it is a period they have also been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Confederation Cup.

    Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef admits they have to take some measures by implementing a strategy to fix their strikeforce. 

  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs looking for other strategies

    With Chiefs continuously seeking solutions upfront, Ben Youssef says they are attempting other strategies. 

    "We have to keep working, consulting with our analysts and other experts to find other different strategies," Ben Youssef said as per Isolezwe.

    "We will not stop working because that is the only way we can make the most of our opportunities."

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Sacking coaches not the desired strategy

    Former Chiefs forward Mike Rapatsa does not see the solution at Naturena in changing co-coaches Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

    "I believe that they must just finish [the season], the league is about to finish," he said as quoted by FARPost.

    “They lost all the trophies to play for; there is absolutely nothing to play for now. 

    "Even if they do get a coach, let them get a coach with a high profile, a coach who knows his business, who can take on a Kaizer Chiefs project that needs to be worked on.

    “But it also depends on the management. What kind of vision do they have, because if they have a good vision, they will hire a coach who shares the same vision as them? But now firing the coaches will not help in anything," he added.

  • FBL-AFR-PSL-PIRATES-CHIEFSAFP

    Chiefs & Bucs go into Soweto Derby both misfirng

    Interestingly, both Chiefs and Pirates go into next weekend's Soweto Derby with the teams' coaches complaining about not being clinical in front of goal.

    That leaves fans hoping it will not be a drab affair without goals. 

    Recent meeting between the old rivals have seen an uptick in goals though, with 12 goals scored in the last four matches between the teams.

