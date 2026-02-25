Khalil Ben Youssef explains why Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman have not been playing for Kaizer Chiefs, 'we can't find a solution for this'
Velebayi and Baartman frozen
Kaizer Chiefs winger Asaele Velebayi has missed the Soweto giants' last four games, including Tuesday's Premier Soccer League defeat by Stellenbosch FC.
Since joining Chiefs earlier this season, he has never completed 90 minutes in the six games he has played.
He arrived at Amakhosi with his former Cape Town Spurs teammate Luke Baartman, who has also not featured in the Soweto giants' last five games.
Baartman's four appearances for Chiefs have all been from the bench, and Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef explains why the two players have been frozen out.
Ben Youssef on Velebayi and Baartman absence
“Unfortunately, in football, we can only use 11 players, and we have nine substitutes, so if every press conference we discuss about the players who are not in the squad, it’s not the solution,” he said.
“The only solution is if FIFA allowed us to play with 20 players, but we can’t find a solution for this.
“Why does Ethan [Chislett] play? Why doesn’t he play? Why does Velebayi play? Why Baartman doesn’t play – how many players can we use? We have 38 players in the squad," Ben Khalil further explained.
Ben Youssef on Chislett's Chiefs debut
Seven months after Ethan arrived at Naturena from England, he finally made his debut for Chiefs in the 2-1 loss to Strellenbosch on Tuesday.
"So that he can be like that," Ben Youssef quipped as reported by The Cape Times.
"We waited for seven months so that he could be as good as he was [on Tuesday].
"We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players," he concluded.
The coach’s comments suggest that Chislett has been undergoing a tailored conditioning program behind the scenes.
Ben Youssef issues apology
After Tuesday's defeat by Stellenbosch, Ben Youssef has apologised to Chiefs fans.
“Firstly, I would like to apologise to our fans; we are so sorry for this result," the Tunisian said as per Pan Africa Football.
"I think we dominated the first half and were the better team.
“We created many opportunities, but we have to repeat what we always say: when you are better than the opponent, and you get the chance, you have to score.”