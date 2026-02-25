Khalil Ben Youssef explains why Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman have not been playing for Kaizer Chiefs, 'we can't find a solution for this'

Kaizer Chiefs winger Asaele Velebayi has missed the Soweto giants' last four games, including Tuesday's Premier Soccer League defeat by Stellenbosch FC.

Since joining Chiefs earlier this season, he has never completed 90 minutes in the six games he has played.

He arrived at Amakhosi with his former Cape Town Spurs teammate Luke Baartman, who has also not featured in the Soweto giants' last five games.

Baartman's four appearances for Chiefs have all been from the bench, and Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef explains why the two players have been frozen out.