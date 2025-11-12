Kenan Yildiz on the move? Juventus fail to convince young star to sign contract extension in transfer boost for Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid

Chelsea are among the first to target the youngster. The Blues reportedly made a €67 million (£59m/$77.5m) bid for Yildiz last July, which was turned down, but they remain interested and are expected to return next summer. Premier League rivals Arsenal have also joined the race, while La Liga leaders Real Madrid are monitoring the situation closely. Reports in Spain suggest Yildiz’s price tag could exceed €100m (£88m/$116m) if a bidding war breaks out between the three clubs next summer. His contract runs until 2029, giving Juventus some leverage, but the breakdown in talks could open the door for negotiations with other clubs.

Last month, Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso had publicly expressed his admiration for Yildiz, calling him one of the most promising players in Europe. Ahead of Juventus’s Champions League clash against Madrid, the Spaniard had said: "[Juventus] have very good players, and Yildiz is one of them. He's had a fantastic development. I know him. He was at Bayern Munich when I was there. Seeing his progress makes me very happy."

According to agent Giovanni Branchini, the Madrid boss even told the management he would be willing to sell 'anyone except Kylian Mbappe' if it meant signing the Turkish forward.

