AFP
Juventus appoint former Italy boss Luciano Spalletti after Igor Tudor sacking as Serie A winner signs eight-month contract with major clause
- AFP
Tudor out and Spalletti in at Juventus
Tudor oversaw a disappointing eight-game winless run in all competitions in the final weeks of his time in charge of Juventus. In addition, the Old Lady were mired on a four-goal goalless streak as the Serie A powerhouse struggled in the opening weeks of the season.
Massimo Brambilla was placed in interim charge following Tudor's exit and the reserve team boss coached Juventus to a 3-1 win over Udinese in midweek as goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti and Kenan Yildiz saw the Italian giants end their winless spell in style.
Juventus will look to make it back-to-back wins when they make the trip to Cremonese at the weekend, and will do so with Spalletti in charge after the Italian return to management. The 66-year-old had been out of work since leaving his role as Italy head coach in June.
'Welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach'
"Luciano Spalletti is the new head coach of Juventus, signing an agreement with the Club until June 30, 2026," a statement read on the club's official website.
"We are delighted to welcome a coach with such expertise and experience to the Bianconeri family: welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach!"
The role is Spalletti's first in club football since he left Napoli in 2023 having replaced Gennaro Gattuso in 2021. Spalletti guided the Naples powerhouse to a first Scudetto since 1990 in his second, and final, season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona helm.
In addition, the experienced Italian has also coach Inter, Roma - twice - Udinese, and in Russia, where he was head coach of Zenit St Petersburg between 2009 and 2014.
- Getty Images Sport
Major clause in Spalletti contract - revealed
While Spalletti has put pen to paper on a deal with the Old Lady until the end of the season, there is reportedly a major clause in his contract. Said clause stipulates that his contract will be automatically renewed should Juventus qualify for the Champions League.
Juventus are currently three points off third-placed Inter and six behind league leaders and former side Napoli, who are currently managed by Antonio Conte. Spalletti's first game in charge will come at the Giovanni Zini, where Juventus take on Cremonese.
Davide Nicola's side claimed just their third league win of the season in midweek as a Federico Bonazzoli brace saw La Cremo ease to a 2-0 win at Genoa. The result leaves Cremonese just one point and one place behind Saturday's opponents Juventus.
Spalletti has tough start to life in Turin
Spalletti makes his home bow against Sporting in the Champions League next week and faces a real baptism of fire as Juventus welcome rivals Torino to the Juventus Stadium for the Turin Derby in the final round of games before the international break. Juventus then travel to rivals Fiorentina after the domestic hiatus as Spalletti looks to rescue the Old Lady's stuttering season.
Spalletti returns to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in early December as the former Italy boss gears up to take on former employers Napoli, while his first Derby d'Italia in the Juventus dugout takes place in mid-February.
It remains to be seen whether Spalletti will continue with the three-man backline that Juventus have favoured this season. It was his go-to setup for the Azzurri during his brief stint as Italy boss and one that the Turin giants have used in all but one of nine league matches.
Juventus have also used the setup in all three Champions League matches this season. Spalletti's side have made a sub-par start to the competition having fought back valiantly to rescue a point in an entertaining 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund last month. However, Juventus followed that up with another stalemate as they conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Villarreal and then lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.
They have a fairly navigable run of European games between now and January as they face Sporting, Bodoe/Glimt, Pafos, Benfica and Monaco in the coming months.
Advertisement