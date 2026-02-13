Kaizer Chiefs' Zitha Kwinika asks teammates to be 'strong' against Zamalek - 'We must understand that at times we will suffer'
- Zamalek media
Intimidating atmosphere
Any club heading to the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia will tell you that the stadium may be small with just a 22,000 seat capacity, but the atmosphere is is intimidating, especially when the Egyptian heavyweight's Zamalek come to town.
That atmosphere is heightened when it is such a crucial match for the home side. Anything less than victory and The White Knights face the unthinkable prospect of dropping out the CAF Confederation Cup at the group stages.
No wonder then that Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has warned his teammates that they face a tough challenge in Egypt, but one they should be able to face with strength of purpose.
- Backpage
We will suffer
“It’s a very important game for us. I think we know what’s at stake, and we are ready," he told the media as quoted by The Sowetan.
"We’re definitely going to do what’s at stake, and we are ready. We’re definitely going to do what’s good for us, which is winning.
“With the quality we have, I’m definitely sure that we’re going to compete.
"Zamalek are obviously a good team, and, on top of that, we know that every team is dangerous at home.
"We must understand that at times we will suffer, so we need to be strong in those moments,” Kwinika said.
- Backpagepix
The situation
Amakhosi top the group with 10 points, two clear of second-placed Zamalek.
Group D standings
Kaizer Chiefs: 10 pts
Zamalek: 8 pts
Al Masry: 7 pts
ZESCO United: Already eliminated
Chiefs need just a draw to seal qualification, but victory guarantees top spot. Even a loss could suffice if ZESCO deny Al Masry (who host the Zambians) a win - or if Al Masry win by a solitary goal then Chiefs will edge it on goal difference.
- Backpage
Critical in defining where we go for the future
Meanwhile, Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has also had her say on the importance of the club's duel with Zamalek.
“It’s a very significant game against Zamalek this weekend, for many reasons that you said, but most importantly for us to continue our growth on the continent,” Motaung said, as per iDiski Times.
“So, this is a game I’m saying to all our supporters, watch us, scream as much as you can, and support our players, and that goes for our fans also on the continent, and make sure we go to the next stage [quarterfinals]. This is critical in defining where we go for the future," she added.
“I want to thank the fans, thank them for supporting Chiefs and recognise and value their passion, but we must also show love and patience and care for our players, who committed their careers and their time to make sure they don this jersey and play the best they can.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want, but certainly we are about love and peace, and we must make sure we support our players as fans as well. Sometimes social media has changed the game where you can critique everything, but let’s find positivity in what’s being done," Motaung concluded.