Kaizer Chiefs' Zitha Kwinika asks teammates to be 'strong' against Zamalek - 'We must understand that at times we will suffer'

Any club heading to the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia will tell you that the stadium may be small with just a 22,000 seat capacity, but the atmosphere is is intimidating, especially when the Egyptian heavyweight's Zamalek come to town.

That atmosphere is heightened when it is such a crucial match for the home side. Anything less than victory and The White Knights face the unthinkable prospect of dropping out the CAF Confederation Cup at the group stages.

No wonder then that Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has warned his teammates that they face a tough challenge in Egypt, but one they should be able to face with strength of purpose.