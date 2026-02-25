Kaizer Chiefs youth graduate Puso Dithejane sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, 'I want to help my country do well'
- Backpage
Dithejane a fringe Bafana player
Puso Dithejane has been a Bafana Bafana fringe player and was part of the 2025 COSAFA Cup squad.
The winger is also a former South Africa Under-20 player, making him an exposed player in international football.
Now plying his trade in Major League Soccer for Chicago Fire FC, Dithejane has a good opportunity to further raise his hand to be considered in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Backpage
Dithejane clear about World Cup ambitions
“This is a step forward in my career as a footballer,” said Dithejane as per iDiski Times.
“I obviously will work hard where I am in Chicago so I can be selected to be part of the 23-man squad that will play for South Africa.
“I want to help my country or my team do well in the World Cup," he added.
- Stu Forster/Getty Images
Bafana legend tells Broos to pick Dithejane
Bafana 2010 World Cup star Kagisho Dikgacoi has encouraged South Africa coach Hugo Broos to consider Dithejane and Golden Arrows' Siyanda Ndlovu for the national team.
“Puso Dithejane has been doing well. He hasn’t played enough for Bafana,” Dikgacoi told FARPost.
"You have Siyanda Ndlovu, who plays with us at Arrows. He’s been doing well, even though he hasn’t, you know, been exposed to international football.
“But, you know, like I said, there are those players, Dithejane, and then there are players like Ndlovu, who maybe if the coach considers him, maybe he may want to try to introduce beforehand in those friendlies that are coming up just to see, you know, how ready he is, the readiness to play in the World Cup," he further opined.
- Backpage
Mofokeng to create Bafana space for Dithejane
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng's conversion from the wing into a playmaker could create space for Dithejane.
“I mean, Mofokeng in that position, that role of the number 10, he’s done exceptionally well also for Pirates. And I think that could be an option just to give us the legs and the speed if it happens that, you know, Themba Zwane is not in the team or Sipho Mbule is not in the team," Dikgacoi said.
“But as I said, I think, you know, currently from the crop of players that have been in the Bafana, if, you know, those players are not available or not ready to play, I think Mofokeng currently is the one who’s been doing well in that number 10 role.
“And he did also mention that he’s enjoying it there. He creates more chances; he can score goals from that position. And it’s true, he has been doing exceptionally well in that position," he concluded.