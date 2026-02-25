Kaizer Chiefs youth graduate Puso Dithejane sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, 'I want to help my country do well'

Puso Dithejane has been a Bafana Bafana fringe player and was part of the 2025 COSAFA Cup squad.

The winger is also a former South Africa Under-20 player, making him an exposed player in international football.

Now plying his trade in Major League Soccer for Chicago Fire FC, Dithejane has a good opportunity to further raise his hand to be considered in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.