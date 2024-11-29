Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs warned ahead of PSL date with Polokwane City - 'We will show them who's the boss in Polokwane'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Royal AMRoyal AMPolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane City

Rise and Shine have vowed to teach the Glamour Boys a lesson when they meet in the PSL on Sunday December 8.

  • Chiefs have been playing home games in Polokwane
  • They chose Peter Mokaba Stadium as second home
  • Phuti Mohafe ready to tame Amakhosi
