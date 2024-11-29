Kaizer Chiefs warned ahead of PSL date with Polokwane City - 'We will show them who's the boss in Polokwane'

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs warned ahead of PSL date with Polokwane City - 'We will show them who's the boss in Polokwane'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Royal AMRoyal AMPolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityRise and Shine have vowed to teach the Glamour Boys a lesson when they meet in the PSL on Sunday December 8.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have been playing home games in PolokwaneThey chose Peter Mokaba Stadium as second homePhuti Mohafe ready to tame AmakhosiFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱