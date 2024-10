The Glamour Boys produced a brilliant display in their win over the Swanky Boys and it is a sign that Nasreddine Nabi's side is on the right path.

Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs claimed a huge 4-0 win over SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout's Round of 16 to advance.

It was the first time since 2021 that Amakhosi have defeated the Swanky Boys away, ending a nine-match winless run against them in the process.

The Glamour Boys faithful capitalised on the chance to taunt their old rivals Orlando Pirates who fell against Magesi earlier on Saturday. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.