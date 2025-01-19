Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Amakhosi and Babina Noko on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs started 2025 on the back foot, suffering a defeat to Golden Arrows, which has only added to the mounting pressure on Nasreddine Nabi and his team.

The Amakhosi have endured a string of lacklustre performances this season and need to turn things around quickly to salvage their campaign.

Article continues below

Currently sitting in seventh place with 18 points from 13 games, they face an uphill battle to improve their log standings.

Lehlohonolo Seema's Sekhukhune United, on the other hand, are flying high, unbeaten in their last five matches.

The Limpopo-based side is in fourth place with 23 points from 12 games, showcasing impressive consistency.

Chiefs must produce a strong performance to gain momentum and close the gap on their in-form opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.