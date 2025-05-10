Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details of the mouth-watering Nedbank Cup final between the two Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to renew their rivalry in the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

This will be the third Soweto Derby of the season, with Jose Riveiro’s Pirates having won both league encounters.

The Spanish tactician is aiming to complete a treble of victories over Chiefs and lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Nasreddine Nabi will view this match as a golden opportunity to end Amakhosi’s 10-year trophy drought and redeem what has been a frustrating debut season.

The glamour boys have struggled for consistency, but a cup triumph could change the narrative for both the coach and the club.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Bucs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.