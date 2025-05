The Buccaneers have carved themselves a reputation as Cup Kings under the Spaniard who appear to know the right men to pick in such deciders.

Orlando Pirates continue with their bid for a historical third successive Nedbank Cup when they clash with Kaizer Chiefs in a final match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

As coach Jose Riveiro prepares to bow out after three seasons with the Buccaneers, this is a final he cannot afford to lose.

GOAL predicts how the Spaniard is likely to select his starting lineup on Saturday.