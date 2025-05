The Glamour Boys hope to silence the Sea Robbers in their bid to end a decade-long trophy drought.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for the Nedbank Cup final between Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi hope to win their first trophy in a decade, while Bucs are targeting a historic three-peat.

GOAL takes a look at how Coach Nasreddine Nabi could line up his men on Saturday.