Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the mouth watering clash between Amakhosi and Bucs.

Kaizer Chiefs will host Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in the second round of the Premier Soccer League Soweto derby.

This is the first of two derbies in quick succession. Amakhosi are out to avenge the first-round loss, where Patrick Maswanganyi scored a late winner.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side desperately needs three points to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight.

Meanwhile, Jose Riveiro is under pressure to return to winning ways after dropping points in their midweek clash.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Pirates including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.