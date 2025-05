GOAL predicts how the Buccaneers might start against their old rivals Amakhosi this weekend.

Orlando Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

The Sea Robbers lost against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, and another defeat this weekend might end their title ambitions.

Here, GOAL selects what could be Bucs' strongest starting XI and predicts how coach Jose Riveiro might set up his team for the Soweto derby.