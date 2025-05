Amakhosi are out to get back into the Premier Soccer League top-eight when they clash with their traditional rivals.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi would be hoping their six-match winless run in the PSL will not demoralise his men when they take on Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto Derby showdown at FNB Stadium.

A lot is at stake for both teams as Amakhosi are pushing for a top-eight finish while the Buccaneers are chasing Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

GOAL takes a look at how Nabi could line up his men on Saturday.