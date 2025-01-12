Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the PSL clash between Amakhosi and Abafana Bes’thende.

Kaizer Chiefs welcome Golden Arrows to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for an exciting league clash.

Nasreddine Nabi's side comes into this game on a high after securing a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Arrows have been plagued by inconsistent results, with their last game ending in a draw.

Currently, only three points separate the two sides on the table.

A victory for Amakhosi will see them climb into the top four and boost their season’s momentum.

Both teams will be eager to secure a win as they look to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.