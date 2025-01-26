Kaizer Chiefs vs Free Agents Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the clash between Amakhosi and lower division side Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

Kaizer Chiefs face a significant challenge as they welcome SAFA division side Free Agents to FNB Stadium in the opening round of the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

This marks an opportunity for Chiefs to put the disappointment of the 2024 edition behind them, where they were eliminated at this stage by Milford.

Determined to push for a trophy in the 2024-25 season, Amakhosi will aim to make amends and set the tone for a successful campaign.

Article continues below

After winning their last league game, they’ll look to build on that momentum and add another victory to their tally.

The club’s last success in this tournament was during the 2012-13 season under Stuart Baxter, with their most recent final appearance ending in defeat to TS Galaxy in 2018-19.

Here, GOAL provides all the information you need to follow the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free Agents, including TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and more.