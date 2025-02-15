Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Nedbank Cup game pitting Amakhosi and the Chilli Boys.

Nasreddine Nabi's last hope for silverware this season rests in the Nedbank Cup, and a strong performance against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 15, could keep that dream alive.

While the final is still far off, overcoming Thabo September’s resilient side would be a crucial step forward.

Amakhosi come into this game on the back of a positive result and will aim to build momentum with another victory.

Meanwhile, the Gqeberha-based side will be looking to replicate their impressive 2024 run, where they reached the semi-finals, with Chiefs now standing in their way.

The match promises to be entertaining, as both teams favour an open, attacking style of play.

