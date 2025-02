The Soweto giants continue their quest for silverware this weekend against the Chilli Boys and GOAL predicts how they will start.

Kaizer Chiefs will host Chippa United on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 game at the FNB Stadium.

The competition is the only realistic chance of Amakhosi ending their decade-long trophy drought, explaining why they will have their best players on the pitch.

GOAL predicts how Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could select his starting lineup against the Chilli Boys this weekend.