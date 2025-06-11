Nasreddine Nabi is the bridge laid between the club's past success and future desires. But what must he do to deliver Amakhosi to glory?

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is under increasing pressure to strengthen his squad as soon as possible. With pre-season fast approaching, the team must be equipped with high-quality players ready to compete at the highest level. It’s clear that the club needs a thorough overhaul, cutting out the dead weight and bringing in fresh talent capable of restoring the Chiefs’ formidable reputation.

Sporting director Kazier Motaung Jr. is expected to spearhead this much-needed renaissance, guiding the club out of its recent struggles and back toward the glory days that once defined the Amakhosi legacy.

Last season’s disappointment was undeniable, with the Chiefs embarrassingly finishing ninth in the MTN8 and missing out on the competition altogether. For a club of their stature, such a performance is unacceptable, and the journey to reclaim their rightful place among South Africa’s football elite must begin now.

Join GOAL as we dive deep into the strategies and changes required to transform Chiefs into a powerhouse once more, ensuring the sleeping giant awakens stronger, sharper, and ready to dominate the next season.

