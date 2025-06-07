The Fiston Mayele chase: Can Kaizer Chiefs finally land the sharpshooter who lit up Africa and is he still the right fit?

For some time now, the name Fiston Mayele has hovered like a storm cloud over the Glamour Boys - ever present, often rumoured but never quite landing.

But as Amakhosi prepare for a major rebuild under head coach Nasreddine Nabi, the pursuit of the Congolese hitman has been making the rounds.

Chiefs' struggles in front of goal were glaring throughout the 2024-25 season. A lack of bite in the final third, missed opportunities and inconsistency in attack contributed heavily to their disappointing campaign. Now, with the dust settled and eyes fixed on a fresh start, the technical team is eager to inject new energy into their forward line and Mayele sits at the top of their wishlist.

The 30-year-old striker, who made headlines across the continent, recently etched his name into African football folklore by helping Egyptian side Pyramids FC lift the Caf Champions League trophy. Not only was he instrumental throughout the tournament, but his decisive goal in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed his status as a big-game player.

Here, GOAL unpacks the history, the hype and the hard facts behind the Mayele-Chiefs saga and whether a 30-year-old striker is really the missing piece of the Amakhosi puzzle.

