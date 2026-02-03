Kaizer Chiefs to ditch the pretty stuff in Nedbank Cup tie against Stellenbosch FC as Cedric Kaze slams empty possession as 'not a good way of dying'

“I believe that in every club, it’s the results that give you confidence to work on other things,” Kaze said as per Sowetan Live.

“Sometimes you can be stubborn and say, ‘I want to play this one way’ and ‘this is my way of playing, and I will die with it’. But when you die with ideas that don’t work, maybe that’s not a good way of dying.

“We’re probably going to sacrifice a little bit of possession to be able to be a team that hurts you when you don’t expect it.

"Last year against AmaZulu, we had 72% ball possession and 19 shots, of which 12 were on target. And we missed a penalty and ended up getting only one point.

“The game against Galaxy on December 7, we had more than 60% of possession with more than 15 shots, nine on target, but we ended up with only one point," added the former Burundi coach.

"Now we saw that we can do without possession, but as you get results, then the players get more confidence to keep the ball and have that possession.

“It will make things difficult for us because everyone wants to beat the defending champions. But we are Kaizer Chiefs, and we will do everything to defend our trophy.”