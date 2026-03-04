Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Bvuma, Aden McCarthy and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Kaizer Chiefs supporters must apologize to Bruce Bvuma for saving them from Richards Bay embarrassment! Hugo Broos replace Bafana Bafana's Ronwen Williams with him but Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates has already been demoted' - Fans

The Soweto giants are having a nightmare as they continue struggling to get results in competitive outings. Despite the massive signings made in the off-season transfer window, the Glamour Boys are almost guaranteed a trophyless 2025/26 season. They are trailing the league leaders by 11 points following the most recent defeat. And, the club's fans are making their feelings clear about the position Amakhosi find themselves in.

Kaizer Chiefs fell in the Premier Soccer League outing to Richards Bay on Tuesday night at uMhlathuze Stadium by a solitary goal.

It was Amakhosi's fourth consecutive loss across all competitions, and their third in a row in the South African top-flight football.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who was deputising for the injured Brandon Petersen, pulled some fantastic stops to ensure his team lost by at least a respectable scoreline. 

Have a look at the reactions by the fans aimed at Bvuma, as compiled by GOAL

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Bvuma playing for worst PSL team

    Bruce Bvuma is not a bad keeper, but he's playing for the worst Premier Soccer League team ever -  Marena Godlo

    • Advertisement
  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    They want to blame Bvuma who saved them

    Then they want to blame Bruce Bvuma, the one player who saved them from complete embarrassment. Chiefs fans can be dishonest sometimes - Mlandzeni

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    No coaching is happening

    There is no coaching happening there. The team is demoralised, and Bruce Bvuma is not a goalkeeper - Ngutyana

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bruce Bvuma and Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma making saves but goes AWOL on easy ones

    Bruce Bvuma is making saves, but easy shots on goals, he just goes AWOL - Mswati Lomnandzi 

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    He is never comfortable

    Bruce Bvuma is never comfortable, always pushing the balls back to the opponent - 90 Mins Warrior

  • Lebohang Maboe, Bruce Bvuma and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma is the only Chiefs player who did well on Tuesday

    Bruce Bvuma really did well on Tuesday. He's the only Chiefs player who did well. Head up, Bvuma. The problem is not with the goalkeeper. It's with the other 10 players on the field, defenders, midfielders, and attackers are the problem - Rele

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Is our defense the problem?

    Bruce Bvuma is a scapegoat. We lost four league games, two with Peterson and two with Bruce, can't we say we have a defence problem? - Charks Sir

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Whole team is in shambles

    We still have some fans who will throw insults at Bvuma; meanwhile, the whole team is in shambles. Well done, Bruce - Ingwe

  • Caf Champions League Trophy 2025Caf

    Bvuma is one of keepers who led Chiefs to 2021 CAF CL final

    Sometimes we forget that he is one of the keepers who led Kaizer Chiefs to the finals of the 2021 CAF Champions League - Ali Ntshoeng 

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagePix

    Chiefs fans must apologise to Bvuma

    Kaizer Chiefs fans must apologize to Bruce Bvuma, he really saved them. Hugo Broos must replace Ronwen Williams with him. Sipho Chaine has already been demoted to third choice - Janjo 

0