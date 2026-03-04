'Kaizer Chiefs supporters must apologize to Bruce Bvuma for saving them from Richards Bay embarrassment! Hugo Broos replace Bafana Bafana's Ronwen Williams with him but Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates has already been demoted' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs fell in the Premier Soccer League outing to Richards Bay on Tuesday night at uMhlathuze Stadium by a solitary goal.

It was Amakhosi's fourth consecutive loss across all competitions, and their third in a row in the South African top-flight football.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who was deputising for the injured Brandon Petersen, pulled some fantastic stops to ensure his team lost by at least a respectable scoreline.

Have a look at the reactions by the fans aimed at Bvuma, as compiled by GOAL.